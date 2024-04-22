The Pension Fund of Ukraine clarified who can receive benefits for housing and communal services in 2024. In particular, how can families of military personnel receive benefits for utility bills.

It is noted that benefits for the payment of housing and communal services are provided for participants in the war. Therefore, the participants in the war can receive benefits for the payment of utility bills, the purchase of solid and liquid household stove fuel and liquefied gas.

According to the PFU, the benefit is a 50% discount on payment.

These benefits will be granted if the average monthly income of the beneficiary's family per person does not exceed the amount of income (4240 hryvnias), which gives the right to a tax social benefit.

Who from the beneficiary's family can get a discount on the housing payment:

wife or husband;

minor children of a serviceman;

unmarried adult children recognized as persons with disabilities since childhood of the I and II groups or persons with disabilities of the I group;

a person who lives with a person with a disability due to the war of group I and takes care of them (provided they are not married);

disabled parents of the beneficiary;

a person who is under the care or custody of a citizen who is entitled to benefits and lives with him.

"The benefit is granted for 12 months from the month when such a right arises. In accordance with legislative acts, privileged categories of citizens have the right to a discount on the payment of housing and communal services in cash, taking into account the average monthly income — 100%, 50%, 25%", - added the PFU.

