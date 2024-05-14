Emergency power outages schedules introduced in Ukraine: who will be left without electricity

On Tuesday, May 14, emergency blackouts were introduced in all regions of Ukraine. From 21:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo is forced to introduce controlled emergency shutdowns due to a significant shortage of electricity in the system.

This happened as a result of Russian shelling and increased consumption due to the cold weather. This is reported by Ukrenergo.

At the same time, tomorrow, May 15, for industrial consumers, power limitation schedules will be in effect throughout the day.

"This is a forced measure that is a consequence of the massive Russian attacks. Unfortunately, there are no timetables because the outages are not planned and they are necessary for the urgent balancing of the power system. Please be patient. All energy companies are working non-stop to restore the light as soon as possible", Yasno reported.

Sumyoblenergo reported about the emergency disconnection of consumers of the first line. Later restrictions were additionally introduced for the second line.

Residents of Zhytomyr and Poltava regions were also notified of emergency power outages.

