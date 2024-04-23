Not three hryvnias, but nine: which of the Ukrainians will be forced to pay three times more for electricity

Ukrainian energy engineers have introduced a new method of combating electricity theft. Instead of a standard tariff, consumers will have to pay three times more for stolen kilowatts.

The cost of "stolen" light ranges from UAH 6.03 to UAH 8.79 per kWh, depending on the consumption period, JSC "Vinnytsiaoblenergo" reported.

For comparison: the tariff for household consumers who pay honestly is UAH 2.64/kWh.

You will also be interested in: The question is at the discussion stage: whether the Ministry of Energy will increase electricity tariffs

That is, for 50 kWh stolen with criminal intent, you will have to pay up to UAH 439.5, instead of UAH 132, if the electricity was consumed legally.

"Vinnytsiaoblenergo" explains: "Previously, according to the act of violation, the tariff was applied, according to which the consumer paid for electricity. Now it is the price of Oblenergo's expenses for the purchase of 1 kWh of electricity, as well as the cost of its distribution and transmission."

Prices for transmission and distribution of current are fixed and approved by the regulator (NKREKP). But the average price of buying electricity on the balancing market changes every month.

In 2023, it ranged from UAH 3.17 to 5.07/kWh without VAT, so the tariff for acts of violation varies from UAH 6.03 to 8.79/kWh.

Therefore, electricity theft not only does not save money, but also results in significant fines.

Energy experts urge Ukrainians to follow the rules of electricity consumption. It will not be possible to save in this way, and the risk significantly exceeds the perceived benefit.

We will remind, in connection with the attacks of the Russian Federation, which are causing damage to the Ukrainian energy system, there is a possibility that the cost of electricity for the population may increase already this summer. Such an increase may also cause an increase in prices for water supply services. This direct dependence was reported by Volodymyr Omelchenko, director of energy and infrastructure programs of the Razumkov Center.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!