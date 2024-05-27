Passenger planes were spotted over Ukraine during the war: what is happening and why you shouldn't rejoice early

Recently, information appeared in the Ukrainian mass media that passenger planes were spotted over Ukraine, in particular a Boeing that allegedly flew over Vinnytsia. However, as it turned out, these data are erroneous.

These "appearances" of planes in the airspace of Ukraine turned out to be a malfunction of Flightradar, a monitoring site that tracks the movement of aircraft. There were no passenger planes over Ukraine.

Airplane over Donetsk region. Source: Screenshot from flightradar24.com

The state-owned enterprise "Ukraerorukh" confirmed that the airspace of Ukraine has been closed to all civil courts since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

False "Boeing" over Donbas. On May 13, Flightradar also mistakenly recorded a "Boeing" allegedly flying from Moscow to Antalya over the Donbass. This route is impossible, because the airspace over Ukraine is closed to Russian planes.

"Turkish Airlines" did not fly over Ukraine. On May 22, Flightradar mistakenly showed that a Turkish Airlines plane had flown over Ukraine. In fact, two Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-8F2 aircraft with the number THY3901 were flying from Antalya (Turkey) to Chisinau (Moldova) and did not fly over the territory of Ukraine.

The head of "Ukraerorukh" Andriy Yarmak assured that the airspace of Ukraine is reliably protected and no civilian planes fly over our country.

Earlier, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) published a report in which it was stated that restrictions on civil aviation flights in Ukraine will remain in effect until 2029.

The company "Ukraerorukh" stated that the opening of Ukrainian airspace is expected immediately after the end of the war with Russia.

The previous forecasts of Eurocontrol about the probable resumption of flights only from the end of 2029 do not correspond to reality. These projections are based on the current situation in the aviation industry, which may change significantly after the end of the war.

"Ukraerorukh" is actively preparing for the resumption of flights in Ukraine. Plans are being developed to resume the operation of airports, air routes, as well as other aviation infrastructure. However, all this is possible only after the end of the war.

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostislav Shurma said that Ukraine is making significant efforts to resume air traffic in the near future.

