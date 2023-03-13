WMS system: concept, main functions and business benefits

Digitalization, automation - all this is fully present in today's realities. Every entrepreneur who wants to keep up with the times, develop and remain competitive faces similar processes. A variety of software in combination with "smart" equipment can help with this. One such product that belongs to the software is the WMS warehouse management system. It has long been a well-known and popular warehouse automation system in Europe and the United States, and for the past few years in Ukraine as well.

What is WMS?

In its entirety, this abbreviation stands for Warehouse Management System, or WMS for short. In Ukraine, the custom-made WMS system is available on the website https://uislab.com/products/wms/. This is one of the developers who was the first to offer this product on the domestic market.

This is software that is installed on work computers, tablets and even smartphones. One can fully control all the main processes taking place in the warehouse within this system. All documentation is converted to electronic, all relevant information about all goods and equipment that is stored, arrives or departs the warehouse is available in one click.

Video of the day

This software comes with the accompanying infrastructure, i.e. various barcode scanners, printers and other equipment required for the full operation of the product.

What functions does the WMS system perform?

It is much easier to understand what a WMS system is and why it is needed if you familiarize yourself with its main functions. And that:

Competent distribution of warehouse space. If your warehouse is chaotic and always lack free space, a WMS system can change that. At the initial stages of system implementation, basic information about the warehouse is entered into the database: area, quantity of goods, equipment, etc. The system suggests how best to place everything, and as a result, up to 15% of the free space is always freed up. Warehouse turnover. This includes the process of receiving, placing and shipping goods. That is, the employee scans the product arriving at the warehouse, and data about them is automatically stored in the system. In the future, if someone needs this product, it is enough to look in the system to see exactly where it is, when it is ready for shipment, etc. Order picking. One can create order lists and quickly and accurately complete them within the system. You no longer need to navigate the warehouse and know where everything is to find the right thing. Automatic inventory. One of the most useful options that is needed in warehouses with a large range of products. No more shutdowns of the enterprise and numerous errors as a result of reporting. Control over employee productivity. You can assign each employee their own KPI, set tasks in the system, and then monitor how timely they were completed.

The WMS system easily helps to turn the warehouse into a single mechanism that works harmoniously and smoothly.

How is the product price formed?

As for the cost of a WMS system, you need to consult with different developers, and also take into account the number of functions included in the product. The cost depends on how large-scale the software will be, how many warehouses it has to control. The WMS system from UIS pays for itself within the first year of operation. This is a great result.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!