The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, signed the law on improving certain issues of mobilization, military registration and military service. The document was sent to the head of state for signature. After signing by Zelenskyy, the legislative act must be published in the official parliamentary publication "Voice of Ukraine". The law will enter into force one month after its publication.

This is reported in the legislative act's card on the parliament's website.

Thus, in the "dates and status of passage" section, it is noted that the document was signed by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and sent to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi for signature.

It should be recalled that Zelenskyy signed the laws on mobilization from the age of 25 and the electronic cabinet.

