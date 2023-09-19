Generator of what power to choose for home, cottage and business

Generators are devices that used to be perceived mainly as equipment for the industrial and construction sectors. In recent years, the relevance of such units has increased significantly, and the decision to buy them is made by users for the commercial sector, for home, for business, etc.

Features of the generators operation taking into account the type of fuel

This unit is a power plant used to generate electricity in emergency situations. They can be a source of both main and backup power, depending on their capacity. The basic element of any device is the engine, which determines the parameters of relative power, fuel consumption, noise, and battery life. The type of device depends on the type of power supply:

Gasoline generator. They can be equipped with 2-stroke or 4-stroke engines. It is this format that has proven itself well in domestic conditions - many people decide to purchase a gasoline-powered generator for their home. This includes inverter generators. They have compact dimensions and are well suited for office space as well as for home use. Their cost is not small, but the operational properties of the models fully justify the financial costs.

Diesel generator. This option can be called optimal when you need a backup power source for more than 7 hours. Rescue services usually try to buy a diesel generator to eliminate accidents, because such devices do not have an ignition system. This, in turn, minimizes the risk of fire.

Gas generator. These models are less commonly used. Their operation requires connection to liquefied gas cylinders, the volume of which determines the period of active operation. Gas generators can also be connected to main pipelines, but this requires a special permit from the gas services. Such a generator is best suited for a summer residence.

Number of phases and resource characteristics

Generators provide two types of connection - single-phase and three-phase. In the first case, the voltage is 220V, in the second - 380V. There are also universal installations that can operate from a 220/380V network, but are less popular than the first two.

The choice of generator power depends on the type of connection. As a rule, the single-phase format is suitable for ensuring the operation of household appliances and gadgets, so it is used for homes, cottages, and medium-sized businesses. The three-phase connection of generators provides for the operation of machine tools, electric cars, welding machines and other construction and production equipment. The power of a gasoline or diesel generator in this case starts from 5-6 kW, due to their industrial specialization.

As for the service life, the maximum time of continuous operation of the device is taken into account. Depending on the type of fuel and the current produced, the approximate time of continuous operation is as follows

gasoline generators - up to 8 hours;

inverter generators - about 10-12 hours;

diesel generators - no more than 12-36 hours;

gas generators - depending on the volume of the cylinder.

How to calculate generator power?

This is one of the most important parameters that are taken into account when choosing the right model. Manufacturers usually indicate the motor life of the product, and it is important to know how efficient the device will be. You can make a preliminary calculation using the following algorithm:

Mark the devices and appliances that will be connected to the generator. Determine the starting current for each device - this data can be found in the device specification. Take into account the additional power reserve - within 20-30%.

Next, you need to summarize the figures obtained, add the "margin" and starting data. The result will be an indicator of the generator's power.

As a rule, a device with a capacity of up to 5 kW will be a reliable assistant for providing energy for a house. Approximately this format is also suitable for a summer residence - if you do not plan to connect powerful power tools. For an office space with a lot of electronic equipment, a generator with a capacity of up to 10 kW will be appropriate.