For the first time in Ukraine: Vodafone launched 5G in test mode

5G is being tested for the first time in Ukraine. This is done by mobile operator Vodafone.

Daily video

According to Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, the quality of communication has already been tested. "Everything works!" he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, 5G communication has been implemented in more than 90 countries of the world.

"In particular, the European Union plans to cover all cities and main roads with 5G by 2025. We have to innovate and catch up with the world, even in the face of full-scale war. Thank you to our partners - Vodafone and Nokia - for taking an important step towards the introduction of 5G. I hope very soon we will be able to scale the technology," Fedorov added.

Also read: How to quickly find the information you need on the Internet

What gives 5G on the phone

The fifth generation (5G) mobile Internet can significantly improve the speed, stability and coverage of mobile Internet. This will open the door to new, innovative services and applications that are currently impossible.

5G is a new generation of mobile Internet that uses higher radio frequencies and new technologies for data transmission. This allows 5G networks to offer significantly greater speed, stability and coverage than 4G networks.

Here are some of the key benefits of 5G:

Speed: 5G can offer download speeds of up to 20 gigabits per second, which is 20 times faster than 4G.

Stability: 5G networks are less prone to congestion and offer a more stable connection.

Coverage: 5G networks can cover larger areas, including remote areas.

Latency: 5G has significantly lower latency, making it ideal for applications such as virtual reality and gaming.

5G will allow billions of devices such as sensors, sensors and household appliances to be connected to the Internet. This will make our cities more "smart" and efficient.

Previously, the head of Kyivstar reported that there is no alternative for mobile communication, as even Starlink satellite communication terminals need to be powered.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!