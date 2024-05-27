A drone attacked Putin's palace near Gelendzhik - mass media

On the night of May 27, drones attacked the city of Gelendzhik in the Krasnodar region of Russia. The target of the attack could be the palace of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As the governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, reported in his Telegram channel, at night "the Kyiv regime tried to attack civilian objects on the territory of Gelendzhik with the help of drones. All UAVs were suppressed by air defense forces."

He claims that debris from one of the drones damaged an unfinished house in the village of Krynytsia. And in the Janhot farm, the UAV crashed into the trees.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of four drones over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory.

The mass media write that the target of the UAV could be the palace of dictator Vladimir Putin in Gelendzhik.

Putin's palace near Gelendzhik. Source: The Business Insider

"There are vineyards and a winery in Krynytsia, which may belong to the residence of the Russian dictator. Drones have already flown near the territory of the palace. On the night of May 17, drones flew near Putin's residence," the report says.

"Putin's Palace" is the residence of the Russian dictator on Cape Idokopas, which is called "Project South". This residence is located on the shore of the Black Sea near the village of Praskoviivka, 20 km from the city of Gelendzhik. Its area is 17,651 square meters. The cost of the palace was a billion dollars.

We will remind, on May 19, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of May 19, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a sea minesweeper of the Russian Navy project 266-M "Kovrovets".

