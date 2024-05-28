As a result of a landslide in Papua New Guinea, 2,000 people died (photo)

Three days ago, a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea killed more than 2,000 people.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the country's government.

The country's defense minister, Billy Joseph, said 4,000 people lived in six remote villages in Maipe Mulitaka district in Enga province, where the landslide occurred early Friday morning, when most people were sleeping.

More than 150 houses were buried under debris almost two stories high. More than 72 hours after the landslide, residents were still using shovels, sticks and hands to clear the ground. According to the provincial authorities, it was possible to find only five bodies.

Heavy equipment and aid arrive slowly due to remoteness. During the day, the head of defense operations was sent to the crash site with the support of the Australian Defense Force, a Papua New Guinea engineering team was on site, as well as a military helicopter to evacuate people.

The Government has asked the New Zealand Defense Force's geotechnical team to assess possible ground instability in the vicinity, which could make it unsafe to use heavy earthmoving equipment.

On Monday, Australia announced the first aid package of A$2.5 million (US$1.66 million) and said it would send technical experts to help with rescue and recovery efforts.

China has also said it will provide assistance. More than 250 buildings were evacuated and more than 1,250 people were forced to leave their homes.

