OС West reacted to the incident with the Khust football player, who was mobilized directly from the station

The Khust football team reported that its 25-year-old football player Mykola Syrash was taken from the station to the military headquarters on May 7. It is noted that employees of the Territorial center of acquisition took the athlete to the Khust Territorial center of acquisition.

Khust stated that due to these actions of the Territorial center of acquisition employees, the Championship of Ukraine is "on the verge of collapse." "Can Ukrainian professional clubs work in such conditions?", asked the football team.

Statement of FC Khust. Source: Screenshot from facebook.com/football.khust

The West operational command commented on the transfer of the football player to the territorial center of recruiting and social support.

"We cheer for Ukrainian football, but we put the defense of Ukraine first," said the statement of OC West.

The command explained that the process of booking and obtaining deferment from mobilization is strictly regulated.

Statement of OC West regarding the mobilization of a football player. Source: Screenshot from t.me/operationalcommandwest

"If an athlete does not have legal grounds and a properly booked reservation, he may be subject to a draft for mobilization. At a time when hundreds of outstanding athletes in the ranks of the Defense Forces are heroically fighting the aggressor, sometimes at the cost of their own lives, the efforts of a football player are, to put it mildly, strange club to make its players privileged compared to other citizens of Ukraine and to put the interests of the football club above the protection of the country", - added in OC West.

We will remind you that earlier the General Staff answered how Territorial center of acquisition employees will check data on the street.

