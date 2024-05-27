DTEK predicted how long planned power outages would last in Ukraine

Restoration of damaged energy facilities can take a considerable amount of time, sometimes reaching 10 months, provided the necessary finances are available for repair work and the purchase of new equipment. For the full restoration of generative capabilities, it is critical to ensure adequate protection of these facilities, including air defense systems.

According to Dmytro Sakharuk, executive director of DTEK, who spoke in the telethon, there are cases when Russian forces again attacked already repaired energy facilities. Power outages will continue until it is possible to restore power generation.

"The main reason why we have a deficit is the destroyed or damaged generation. In March, April and May, the Russians launched serious attacks on Ukrainian TPPs, HPPs, generation facilities and damaged up to 8 GW. We have no way to produce the amount of electricity so that it is enough for everyone," he explained.

Power outages remain the main method of stabilizing the power grid until damaged generation sources are repaired. "Ukrenergo" sets quotas for distribution companies that provide electricity to the regions. DTEK, which serves Kyiv and the region, as well as Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa regions, received limits that cover only 80% of needs.

"The recovery process directly depends on the effectiveness of the protective mechanisms of the facilities being repaired. Sometimes it happens that the equipment is damaged again after the repair. The first task is to provide a reliable air defense system to destroy missiles aimed at energy facilities. The second task is to find funding to purchase new equipment that was destroyed as a result of the attacks," says Dmytro Sakharuk.

