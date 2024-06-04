Will Elon Musk's Tesla launched into space fall to Earth: scientists' guess

Six years ago, Elon Musk's SpaceX carried out an ambitious project by launching the Tesla Roadster into space. Since then, the vehicle has completed 4.1 revolutions around the Sun, tumbling in its eccentric orbit that crosses the orbits of Earth and Mars.

Although the probability of a Tesla colliding with Earth is currently low (over 2%), researchers at Aerospace have been able to statistically determine the probability of a collision with a terrestrial planet within millions of years.

According to their calculations, the probability of a Tesla collision with Earth is 22%, and with Venus - 12%. There is also the same probability of collision with the Sun.

Tesla's first close approach to Earth is expected in 2047, when it will pass at a distance of 5 million kilometers. Due to the chaotic nature of the orbit, long-term predictions are impossible.

Although a collision with Earth is not expected in the coming years, it could very well happen in the distant future. This scenario is unlikely to affect Tesla's stock price, but it will certainly be an interesting development for astronomers and space enthusiasts.

