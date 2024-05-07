Soldiers of the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces killed 14 soldiers of the Russian army in the southern direction of the front in a week, two were wounded. A lot of enemy equipment was also destroyed.

As reported on Facebook by the 73rd Marine Center of the Russian Armed Forces named after the commander of the Russian Armed Forces Antin Holovaty,the SOF operators managed to eliminate the shelter with the enemy's rear support, a field warehouse with ammunition, and fuel stocks.

A 120-mm mortar of the enemy army and three vehicles of the occupiers were also destroyed.

It will be recalled that on May 6, the "Group 13" division of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of the country destroyed a high-speed patrol boat of project 12150 "Mongoose" with the help of a Magura V5 attack marine drone, the cost of which may be 3 million dollars.

