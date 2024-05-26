Attack on Epicenter in Kharkiv: the prosecutor's office published new footage of the attacks from inside the hypermarket

On Saturday, May 25, the Russian army struck a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. As a result of the impact, 14 people died, another 44 people were injured.

Law enforcement officers identified 11 victims, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother. This was reported in the General Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that four fragments of human bodies were found. As of 20:17 on May 26, seven people are considered missing.

Law enforcement officers analyzed video from surveillance cameras. They established that at least 20 people were in the epicenter of the explosions.

