On the territory of the Kursk region of Russia, in the Suzhan district, a large-scale destruction of military equipment of the occupiers took place. 2.5 km from the Ukrainian border, a convoy of 18 trucks from the Soviet Union was eliminated.

A video of the liquidation appeared on social networks. Fighters of the Defense Forces of Ukraine worked on enemy equipment with FPV drones.

This was the work of fighters from the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh and the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Armed Forces of the Soviet Union destroyed a convoy of 18 trucks of the Soviet Union with FPV drones. The convoy passed through the Suzhan district of the Kursk region, 2.5 km from the Ukrainian border. As a result of the attack, about 12 pieces of equipment were previously destroyed by drones of the 53rd OMBr and 103rd OBrTrO", - the message says.

Analysts from DeepState note that the liquidation took place east of Sverdlykovo, Kursk region (coordinates are here).

A frame from a drone video that captured the column. Source: Screenshot

"Unfortunately, there was no heavy equipment, but the stopping of a convoy of trucks from the o/s 3 kilometers from the border was a fatal mistake, which the fighters of the Defense Forces gladly took advantage of," DeepState added.

the Russians are already whining about the liquidation of their convoy of equipment. Source: Screenshot

We will remind, the other day in the Donetsk region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the base of the 200th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Armed Forces of Russia with the "HIMARS" MLRS. The occupiers were placed in the premises of the Knauf plant in Soledar.

