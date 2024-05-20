Even those who came to the Territorial center for recruitment on their own are fined: for which many men are punished

Citizens who even voluntarily appear before the Territorial center for recruitment may still face fines for non-compliance with the rules of military registration. Lawyer Roman Simutin explained the circumstances under which such sanctions may be applied.

He emphasizes that the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 1487, dated December 30, 2022, establishes the procedure for registration and control of military records of persons subject to conscription, conscripts and reservists. According to the 23rd paragraph of this document, citizens who change their address, place of residence or other personal data are obliged to personally notify the relevant authorities, where they are on military registration, of these changes within seven days.

In the event that after January 5, 2023, when the specified resolution entered into force, a citizen:

a) was not on military registration in the Territorial center for recruitment, but was subject to registration;

b) was registered with the Territorial center for recruitment, but changed his personal data after January 5, 2023 and did not report this within seven days;

In these cases, there is a legal basis for prosecuting such a person under articles 210 or 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, with the possible imposition of increased fines.

As Simutin notes, regardless of whether a citizen applied to the Territorial center for recruitment and social support to update his data within 60 days before July 18 of the current year, this does not affect his responsibility.

