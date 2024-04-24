The US Senate passed a bill on aid for Ukraine: what's next

On the evening of April 23, the US Senate approved a bill providing financial support to Ukraine in the amount of more than 60 billion dollars. 79 senators voted for the legislative proposal, another 17 spoke against it.

This information was announced during the live broadcast of the Senate meeting. The bill also provides funding for Israel and Taiwan. The next step is the signing of this document by US President Joe Biden.

Read also: How quickly the front will feel help from the USA in Ukraine

An official message from Washington states that Biden intends to approve the bill without delay to "begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week."

"I want to thank Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell and all the bipartisan lawmakers in the Senate who voted for this bill. This important legislation will make our country and the world safer as we stand by our friends who defend themselves against terrorists like Hamas and tyrants , such as Putin," said the US leader.

The head of the US Senate Intelligence Committee said that America could begin sending military equipment to Ukraine, including long-range ATACMS missiles, by the end of the week.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!