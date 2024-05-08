Russia stages a massive combined attack on power facilities in six regions of Ukraine: what is known

On the night of May 8, Russia launched a large-scale combined attack on the territory of Ukraine, using both Shahed kamikaze drones and missiles of different types. The explosions took place in the west, north, and central part of the country, and air defense systems were reported working in the capital. This became known from official resources of the Air Force, representatives of central and local authorities and monitoring channels.

The combined attack began around midnight with dozens Shahed drones and lasted about five hours. Later in the morning, the enemy launched missiles, including X-101/X-555/X-55, from Tu-95MS strategic bombers. The attack targeted power generation and transmission facilities in a number of regions, including Poltava, Kropyvnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia, as reported by Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

"Power engineers are already working [to eliminate the consequences]. The enemy wants to deprive us of the ability to generate and transmit electricity sufficiently," he said on Facebook.

Kyiv witnessed several powerful explosions around five in the morning. According to Serhii Popko, head of the capital's Military Administration, it was the work of air defense systems.

"All air targets in the capital area were destroyed by air defense forces and its means. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage in the capital," the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement.

Later, it became known about two victims - a woman and a man - who were taken to the hospital with numerous limb injuries and shrapnel wounds. They are being provided with all the necessary emergency care.

"There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure. At the same time, the fall of debris was recorded in four districts of the region," Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said.

Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko reported a fire at a civilian infrastructure facility in the Brovary district, citing data from rescuers.

In the Poltava region, a Russian UAV hit an energy infrastructure facility. As a result, a fire broke out, but fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. There have also been reports of air strikes on critical infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region.

The head of the region, Ivan Fedorov, noted that there was damage, but, according to preliminary data, no one was injured.

The air raid alert began after six in the morning.

As a reminder, on the night of Saturday, April 27, Russian occupants launched a missile attack on a medical complex in Kharkiv. Damage to infrastructure facilities was recorded.

