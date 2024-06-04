Will the deadlines for updating data for conscripts be extended: the answer of the Ministry of Defense

According to the statement of the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Dmytro Lazutkin, there are no grounds for extending the deadline for updating personal data for conscripts. He shared this information on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, June 4.

Daily video

"In fact, the data update is now in progress. There are no crashes in the Reserve+ app anymore. If there were hangs in the first days, it was due to technical problems and some overload. Many people decided to try to update their data electronically on their smartphone via "Reserve+". However, there are no such problems now, and every conscript can update their data by first downloading this application. Accordingly, there are no grounds for continuing the update," the spokesman of the Defense Department emphasized.

At the same time, Lazutkin does not rule out a force majeure situation, when it will be necessary to extend the deadline for updating data. Everything will depend on the pace at which those who have to do it - reservists, conscripts and conscripts - will continue to update their data in the future.

We will remind you that earlier we told which of the women will be affected by the mobilization and what are the fines for violations.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!