Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash: all the details (photo, video)

In the north-west of Iran, an accident occurred with the Bell 214 helicopter, which was carrying the President of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi. The body of the dead Iranian leader was found after several hours of rescue operation.

Information about the death of the country's leader was officially confirmed by Iran's Vice President Mohsen Mansouri.

The plane crash happened when the president was returning from the Khoda-Afarin region in Iran's northwestern province of East Azerbaijan after celebrations with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. The leaders of the two countries took part in the opening of a dam on the common border.

It is known that there were three helicopters in the convoy of the President of Iran. Two helicopters carrying several ministers and officials landed safely. And the helicopter with Ibrahim Raisi disappeared from the radar, the pilot stopped responding to communications.

Ibrahim Raisi's helicopter. Source: farsnews.ir

On board the helicopter, in addition to the president, were the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and the leader of the Friday prayer in Tabriz, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi reported that the helicopter of the presidential convoy, which was returning from Jolfa, made a hard landing. In foggy weather, rescue teams were dispatched to the area.

According to a correspondent of Iran's state television, who accompanied Raisi during a visit to the Iran-Azerbaijani border, the helicopter's GPS indicated that it was near the Songun copper mine in the city of Varzgan. The president was supposed to go to this city to open a project at the Tabriz Oil Refinery.

What was remembered by the president of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi

Ebrahim Raisi, 63, the former head of Iran's judiciary, is running again in the 2021 presidential election after a failed bid in 2017 against Hassan Rouhani. This time, his opponents were not allowed to participate, which allowed him to receive almost 62% of the vote with a record low turnout.

Raisi, known for his role in the 1988 executions for which he was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department, maintained a tough domestic and foreign policy. After the death of Mahsa Amini in 2022 and mass protests, the government under his leadership brutally suppressed the opposition, resulting in the deaths of more than 500 people and the arrest of more than 22,000.

It will be recalled that on May 19, the Bell 214 rotorcraft carrying the President of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, made a hard emergency landing on the border with Azerbaijan due to heavy fog.

