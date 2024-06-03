Photos and video of the destruction of the Russian air defense system S-300/400 in the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation appeared

Defense forces of Ukraine previously, with the help of HIMARS, attacked the positions of Russian troops on the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. The strike destroyed the Russian S-300/400 anti-aircraft missile system.

According to the Telegram channel "Spy Dossier", the attack on the air defense complex of the occupiers in the Belgorod region took place in the period from June 1 to 2, 2024.

Also read: Bradley crew attacked two enemy APC-82 along with infantry (hell video)

Destroyed air defense system S-300/400. Source: t.me/dosye_shpiona

There are no reports of casualties among Russian troops.

Meanwhile, hysteria broke out in the Russian public, they promise to find and punish the one who made public the consequences of the attack on the positions of the Russian army.

the Russians demand revenge. Source: Screenshot from t.me

We will remind, the other day in the Donetsk region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the base of the 200th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Armed Forces of Russia with the "HIMARS" MLRS. The occupiers were placed in the premises of the Knauf plant in Soledar.

