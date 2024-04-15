Powers of the Territorial center of acquisition, monetary incentives and repeated Military medical commissions: the Ministry of Defense commented on the key tasks of the new law on mobilization

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in general the project of the government law on mobilization No. 10449. The decision was supported by 283 people's deputies.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Dmytro Lazutkin, commented on the document on the air of the telethon and talked about its key tasks. In particular, he mentioned the mechanisms for improving mobilization.

"First of all, we are talking about the accounting of conscripts. The state must know who is reserved, who can be mobilized, who has a deferment, etc. It also clearly spells out the rights and mechanisms of the work of the Territorial center of acquisition and social support. After all, this became a reason for speculation, in particular, during the Russian Psychological operations. Now it's all prescribed and normalized," said Lazutkin.

He added that the updated law provides for a number of new incentives for people who will join the ranks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"These are the same 150,000 hryvnias for the purchase of a car, 50% of the down payment if a person wants to buy a house on credit, 100,000 hryvnias after the first year of service. In addition, military personnel who are removed from the command of the commander of a military unit due to long-term treatment, they will constantly receive a normal salary that will allow them to live and be treated," explained the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense.

Lazutkin also commented on the introduction of a repeated Military medical commissions for people who received the 2nd or 3rd disability group after February 24.

"There were quite egregious cases, in particular, of receiving a disability. As a result of this process, it will be possible to talk about a corruption component, if the disability of these groups is not confirmed and there will be many of them, then the relevant authorities will have to pay attention. The fact that there is a great mobilization potential , there is no need to talk about it. A certain percentage will be able to be recruited into the Defense Forces, but the priority is to recruit those who are ready to fight for their country," he said.

We will remind you that at the beginning of February 2024, the Verkhovna Rada approved the government law on mobilization in the first reading. More than 4,000 amendments were submitted to the second reading of draft law No. 10449 on strengthening the mobilization of people's deputies.

