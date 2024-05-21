The new law on mobilization: which of the students will go to fight

On May 18, 2024, a new law on mobilization entered into force in Ukraine, which introduces a number of changes regarding conscripts, including graduate students and students.

According to the norms of the law, graduate students can be sure of a postponement. Regardless of the form of study, all graduate students receive a deferment from mobilization.

This also applies to students of full-time and dual forms: students of professional, professional pre-higher and higher education who are studying at a higher level than the previous one.

Doctoral students and interns, scientists and teachers with a scientific degree and employment at 0.75 of the rate at the main place of work are exempt from the prize.

Teachers with employment at 0.75 of the rate at the main place of work will also not be mobilized.

Other conscripts who do not fall under the above categories may be mobilized in accordance with current legislation.

Departure of students abroad:

Male students between the ages of 18 and 22 can go abroad if:

Absence of mobilization restrictions.

Registration of academic leave for one semester.

Obtaining a bachelor's degree (any specialty) or a master's degree in a medical, pharmaceutical or veterinary field.

Necessary documents for students to travel abroad:

Student e-ticket.

A certified copy of the agreement with a foreign university on admission to the academic mobility program.

Military registration document from the TCC.

Certificate from the educational institution about referral to study at a foreign university.

We will remind, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said how the departure abroad for conscripts has changed since May 18.

