Explosions heard in Crimea at night: preliminary, Belbek airfield was hit (video)

On the night of May 15, a series of explosions were recorded in the territory of temporarily occupied Sevastopol. According to propaganda media reports, a missile attack took place near Belbek military air base.

Daily video

In particular, this is reported on the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind".

At midnight, the first explosion was recorded, after which Gauleiter Mikhail Razvozhayev reported on the activity of the air defense system, which allegedly repelled the attacks. At the same time, Russian Telegram channels reported the closure of the Kerch Bridge.

Razvozhayev later added that several missiles were destroyed over the Black Sea and near the Belbek airfield. He also noted that emergency workers successfully extinguished fires caused by falling debris in the area of the village of Polyushko.

According to local Telegram channels, which are based on eyewitness accounts, approximately 20 explosions were heard in Sevastopol that night.

Fires in the area of the occupiers' airfield are highlighted red on the map below.

Fires in the area of the occupiers' airfield. Source: Firms

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!