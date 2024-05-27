The best anti-aircraft complex of Russia was destroyed by an obsolete missile from the USA (photo, video)

During an attack on the Mospino airfield in the occupied part of Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military destroyed the latest Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system with the help of an outdated American ATACMS Block 1 (M39) missile.

Daily video

This incident happened last week, when the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the positions of the Russian Armed Forces near the Mospino airfield in Donetsk region. The ATACMS Block 1 (M39) missile, developed 35 years ago, was used for the attack. In 2020, it was withdrawn from service with the US Army due to obsolescence.

Also read: Putin is generating chaos to help him continue the war

Despite its "obsolescence", the ATACMS missile managed to hit the latest S-400 complex, which Russian propaganda repeatedly called "invincible". Each such SAM costs more than a billion euros.

During the attack, the S-400 detected an enemy warhead and fired at least six anti-aircraft missiles, but none of them could intercept it. As a result of the impact, not only the launchers of the complex burned down, but also the radar station, reports Bild.

The Ukrainian military expertly uses Western weapons provided to them by their partners. The destruction of the S-400 complex is not only a loss of expensive equipment for Russia, but also a blow to its morale.

It will be recalled that on the night of May 27, drones attacked the city of Gelendzhik in the Krasnodar region of Russia, near which is the palace of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!