How many men can be mobilized after May 18: an expert's answer

The former spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military expert Vladyslav Seleznyov suggested that as part of the mobilization in Ukraine, every 10th man of the appropriate age may be called up for military service.

Seleznyov noted that there are estimates that the mobilization resource in Ukraine is about 5 million people. He stated this in a comment for TSN.

"Even if we assume, according to the statement of the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny, that the need for conscription into the ranks of the Armed Forces is 500,000, it turns out that every 10th can be mobilized to improve the situation at the front. Given that there is no other figure, then it is worth focusing on such," the expert said.

Seleznyov noted that information about mobilization is confidential in many states, so it is difficult to determine exact data about this process in Ukraine.

At the same time, according to several sources, another wave of mobilization recently began in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. This information was confirmed by the head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"If we take what they (the Russians - ed.) publish officially, then they need to call up more than 150,000 residents," he said.

"We understand that there are not many mobilization resources left in the temporarily occupied territories, because 50% of our population has left. But we also need to understand that the enemy brought a huge number of people to the territory of Berdyansk, Melitopol, Energodar, who will also be another mobilization resource ", explained the head of regional military administration.

