Russia stops supplying weapons to the front across the Crimean bridge in fear of AFU attacks

The bridge across the Kerch Strait, which was illegally built by Russia, is not currently being used by the occupation forces to transfer weapons to the front. Satellite images have proven this.

According to The Independent, the Russian occupation forces have begun to supply weapons and military equipment to the front via land routes through the occupied eastern regions of Ukraine.

It is noted that the Kremlin fears new strikes on the Crimean bridge, so it decided to play it safe.

"Therefore, it (the Crimean bridge - Ed.) can no longer be an effective military target for Ukrainian troops limited by ammunition," the publication writes, citing analysts from the Ukrainian private intelligence agency Molfar.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge. Source: Molfar/The ​​Independent

It has become known that Russia has not used Crimean Bridge for military freight trains for three months. The only train that crossed the bridge carried about 55 cars of fuel.

The publication learned that Russia restricted the use of the bridge for military purposes after July 17, 2023 when the structure was attacked by drones.

"The closure of the bridge earlier this year reflects the consequences of last year's attack. Satellite images show that there was no significant train traffic on the bridge in July or August. According to Vasyl Maliuk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine, before the July 17 attack, Russia was moving more than 40 trains with weapons across the bridge every day. Now the traffic has been reduced to four passenger trains and one general freight train per day," The Independent writes.

