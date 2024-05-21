On the night of May 21, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv. The enemy used Shahed unmanned barrage munitions for the attack.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that private houses were damaged during the Shahed attack: "There are fires there... We currently know of three victims - all of them have already received medical aid. All relevant services and volunteers are working at the scene of the fires."

Attack of Shaheds on Kharkiv. Source: t.me/synegubov/9597

The enemy also targeted one of Kharkiv's favorite recreation spots.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, commented that as a result of enemy drone strikes on Kharkiv, four victims were assisted: "The enemy has been striking Kharkiv throughout the night. The wreckage of enemy drones has been recorded in four locations."

At 02:09, 2 private houses and a garage were on fire as a result of falling debris. 3 people were injured: a 61-year-old man, a 69-year-old woman and a 72-year-old woman. Everyone has an acute reaction to stress.

The other two hits are on the road surface and the pavement of the private sector, without fire. There are no casualties.

Another wreck damaged a minibus, and a fire also broke out.

At 7:05 a.m., a 53-year-old civilian was injured as a result of enemy rocket fire on a transport infrastructure facility.

Inspection of the places of hits and liquidation of the consequences are ongoing.

We will remind you that on May 19, the Russians attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv region with aerial bombs and "Iskanders".

