UAVs derailed a freight train with fuel at the Kotluban station in Volgograd (photo, video)

On May 14, drones attacked a freight train in the village of Samofalivka at the Kotluban station in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation. As a result of the attack, 9 wagons of the freight train derailed.

Telegram channels report that the cause of the freight train accident near Volgograd was an attack by a UAV.

The press service of the Russian Railways reported that, according to preliminary information, today at 1:15 a.m. (Moscow time), "as a result of the interference of outsiders in the operation of railway transport, the departure of wagons as part of a freight train took place at the Kotluban station of the Volga Railway."

The train derailed at the Kotluban station. Source: Screenshot from the t.me video

In social networks, the Russians note that as a result of the drone attack, two wagons with fuel caught fire. According to preliminary data, one tank exploded. After that, there was a fuel spill, and the grass caught fire.

On the video from the Kotluban station, taken by passengers of one of the detained trains, you can see several oil tankers that have been burned. Freight cars with logs and scrap metal derailed, they are overturned and seriously deformed. Nearby are numerous railway employees and fire engines.

