On the Kharkiv direction of the front, the Russian occupation troops became more active. The defense forces of Ukraine are doing everything possible to contain the enemy.

In particular, fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine work in the Kharkiv region. Pilots of fpv-drones of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense mercilessly eliminate the military equipment of the Russians and the occupiers themselves.

The DIU showed a video of drone operators working on this section of the front.

"In particular, the scouts discovered and burned a number of Russian armored vehicles, the Strela 10M air defense system, the D-30 cannon, enemy communications equipment and the valuable Murom-M intelligence complex," the intelligence agency said.

We will remind you that the Defense Forces destroyed a column of enemy equipment and infantry on the Kharkiv sector of the front. The forces of the units of the Third Assault Brigade and the adjacent 66th separate mechanized brigade, 77th Air Assault Forces brigade destroyed the enemy's turtle tanks and BMP-2. The occupiers were defeated by swarms of strike drones and brigade artillery.

