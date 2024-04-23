We run away to rest from seasonal allergies. Tourist destinations that fight asthma and manifestations of hay fever in Ukraine

Along with the flowering period comes the period of seasonal allergies. Instead of attacking pharmacies, choose a destination for rest that will not only improve or remove allergy symptoms, but also provide therapeutic support to the body with a long-lasting effect. If you still think that the only panacea for allergy sufferers is the sea, we will surprise you.

What is a non-allergic zone?

This is the name of the area, which is located at an altitude of more than 1,500 above sea level. The Carpathian direction can delight you with a variety of recreation on this border and above. Starting from the specified mark, the air is much cleaner. In such an area, ticks, dust, various feces containing allergic protein, harmful mushrooms, mold are reduced many times, and flowering changes dramatically. The air is dry and cool.

Hutsul swing at an altitude of 1,500 meters above sea level - Carpathians. Source: @carpathians.ua

The healing properties of altitude do not end there. In just a few days, your blood circulation and heart work will improve, which positively affects the work of the whole body. An increase in erythrocytes in the blood saturates the body and brain with oxygen. This effect lasts for some time even after returning from rest. And a regular two-week rest in the Carpathian heights leads the body to stable improvement and healing. Diseases such as hay fever, chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, asthma recede and a person feels a significant surge of strength and brain activity.

High mountain resorts of Ukraine - Carpathians. Source: https://www.booking.com/

How much does a holiday at an altitude of 1,500 meters cost?

Let's consider your vacation on the example of the village of Tatariv. This is quite a popular location among tourists. Many hiking trails, horse trails start from here and you can reach the most beautiful viewing platforms thanks to the mountain lifts. In the village you can find both resort hotels with swimming pools, spas, gyms, hot tubs, restaurants, as well as individual private housing, where you will be at your service standard living conditions and in both cases incredible nature, landscapes and opportunities for active recreation.

For example, the resort hotel "Koruna" offers standard rooms for UAH 1,830 per day, and many locations for recreation that will be included in your accommodation package. You will be able to enjoy the outdoor swimming pool and breakfast (buffet table) with traditional Hutsul cuisine. Many additional entertainment and healing procedures will allow you to make your vacation the way you dreamed of it. Detailed prices can be found on the website.

Find your comfortable Carpathian height - Hotel Koruna. Source: @koruna.ua

The private housing sector in Tatariv offers starting prices from UAH 150-200 per person. Meals can be included separately, or you can choose accommodation with a shop within walking distance. For example, rooms in the "Bohdana" cottage. The cottage offers space that accommodates up to 9 people. Kitchen, living room, lounge area with TV, several bathrooms, heating, fireplace inside, and gazebos and barbecue area in the yard. For an additional fee, you can even use the services of a babysitter. The hosts help organize hikes and various excursions. Details HERE.

Sanatoriums and spa centers for the treatment of allergies

Sanatoriums and modern spa centers, which have special certified treatment programs and professional doctors, are another opportunity to escape from allergies and improve your health during your vacation.

The village of Polyana and its recreation complex "Sonyachny" will become such a place of salvation. The complex offers a special package "Allergy: Stop!". The program is designed for 7 days and includes:

accommodation in a room (choose yourself);

3 meals a day. Dietary developed menu. Full board;

use of all locations of the complex;

medical package with doctor's consultations and 26 anti-allergic and ENT procedures;

additional recreation services (for a separate fee).

The cost of such a treatment package is UAH 5,855 per person.

Indoor panoramic pool of the ''Synevir'' medical center - Carpathians. Source: @sinevirvilla

"Synevir" Medical Center also offers a treatment package in the treatment of allergies and rest. The center has mineral waters, a salt room, massages, ozokeritotherapy, physiotherapy, etc. in its methods. You can take advantage of the offer of a treatment package for 8,500 UAH per person for 7 days. The package will include:

residence;

food;

2 hours of swimming pool or jacuzzi (per day);

doctor's consultations;

package of physical procedures;

discounts on many medical procedures (only by appointment and recommendations of a doctor).

Travel hacks for allergy sufferers

People who suffer from seasonal allergies seem to freeze during spring and summer vacations, limiting visits to parks, botanical gardens, accumulation of dust and, in general, leaving the house, because the condition wants better. With our advice, you will be able to rest and feel freer in your movements.

If you know exactly which bloom or irritant you are allergic to, choose a vacation spot with a different plant map. In Ukraine, this is possible because the vegetation map changes in each region.

Check the pollen level in advance in the region where you want to relax.

Choose hotels with hypoallergenic policies and non-smoking rooms.

Find out whether animals lived in the room before you and whether the treatment was carried out.

Always have medicine on hand to help you quickly relieve swelling or decongest your nose.

Have water handy to wash off dust, pollen, and other irritants from your face (eyes, nose, and mouth).

If you're traveling by car, use air conditioning instead of open windows, at least until you've driven through your region.

If you travel by plane, take a moisturizing solution or drops, the air in the plane is very dry. Always get good health insurance before you fly.