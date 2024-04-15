Airport in Kyiv may receive planes as early as in a month: what is known

Kyiv International Airport will be able to start receiving passengers a month after the opening of the country's airspace. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the airport, Denys Kostrzhevskyi, is sure that the consequences of the war period can be quickly eliminated.

He stated this in an interview with Ukranews. At the same time, Kostrzhevskyi did not specify the exact date when this would happen.

"From a military point of view, Kyiv Airport is in a completely unusable state. Airplanes cannot land and take off. At the same time, all the damage, all the measures that were taken to make it impossible for the enemy to use the airfield can be quickly removed," he noted.

The Chairman added that the equipment is already prepared, and specialists are ready to perform their tasks.

"At Kyiv Airport, we are doing everything we can to somehow retain and preserve that backbone, those specialists, technicians, and engineers who will become the basis of the company's revival," he said.

Kostrzhevskyi added that Kyiv, as the capital of Ukraine, should have a powerful airport on the right bank of the Dnipro that will operate at any weather, taking into account national strategic considerations.

"We are negotiating with several partners, both at the state and private levels. I don't want to prematurely name these companies. I will only say that despite the war, there is great interest in the Ukrainian airport industry," he added.

