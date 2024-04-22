The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are constantly shelling the peaceful cities of Ukraine: the Armed Forces said which areas are most attacked by the enemy

The armed forces of the Russian Federation constantly attack peaceful Ukrainian cities. Whereas Kharkiv, Odesa, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Chernihiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffer the most from enemy shelling.

This was announced by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Illya Yevlash, during a telethon. He emphasized that the regions located near the border with Russia and temporarily occupied territories suffer the most from the missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles of the occupiers. However, the war affects the entire territory of the country.

"The war affects absolutely all cities in Ukraine, even if they are rear units, even if they are close to the front. However, of course, those that are in the immediate vicinity of the Russian Federation and TOT suffer the most," said Ilya Yevlash.

He said that the Russian military is attacking these cities in order to subjugate the Ukrainians and break the spirit of resistance. Therefore, in order to protect the state from Russian air attacks, Ukraine needs a larger number of air defense systems.

Instead, the consequences of the enemy losing one of its Tu-22M3 bombers will become clearer in the long run.

"Of course, the fact that the enemy does not have one of the planes, and the memory that we managed to get it, will remain with them for a long time," he explained.

According to him, currently in the waters of the Black and Azov seas there is no such activity of tactical aviation of the Russian Federation, as it was before. In particular, the situation became easier after the Armed Forces attacked Russian control points of the "Fundament-M" type and other stations, shot down two A-50 aircraft.

We will remind, in Samara, Russia, unknown persons burned a Mi-8 helicopter worth up to 15 million dollars.

