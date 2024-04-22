Spokesman of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the Russian Navy ship Kommuna was attacked in Sukharnaya Bay of Sevastopol (video)

On the morning of April 21, explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea, previously a ship was attacked by rockets in Sukharnaya Bay of Sevastopol, located east of Hollandia Bay.

The so-called governor of the city of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev reported on the Telegram channel that "a Ukrainian anti-ship missile was shot down" over Sevastopol.

"In the morning, on one of the ships on the Northern side, the military repelled an anti-ship missile attack. The falling fragments caused a small fire, which was promptly extinguished," the occupier wrote.

Meanwhile, according to local media, a missile hit the Komuna rescue ship in Sukharnaya Bay of Sevastopol. This is the oldest ship of the Russian Navy and the oldest ship in the world that is actually in service and performing combat missions. It was commissioned in 1915.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, confirmed that the "Kommuna" ship was damaged and will not be able to perform combat tasks:

"Today, in Crimea, the Ukrainian Navy took another ship from the composition of the Russian Navy Kommuna. The nature of the damage is being verified. But it is clear that the ship is no longer capable of carrying out the task. This will be repeated until the Russians run out of ships, or they withdraw from Crimea."

